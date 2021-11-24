Dylan McDonagh targets Conor Quinn Irish title fight and European tilt

Dylan McDonagh [4-3] is ready to start flying at flyweight – and has put some serious scraps on a recently revised hit list.

The Tallaght fighter has scaled up to where the fights were over the years, challenging for the Celtic and Irish titles up at super bantamweight.

However, now the 36-year-old is now ready to compete at a smaller weight, a weight where he believes he can be the bigger man and can secure title success.

​McDonagh was set to tests the water at 115lbs and fights for the first time since September of 2019 in Scotland on December 4 before injury ruled him out of that return.

Speaking before the cancelation he surmised victory in the Inverness hosted fight would he would go from being deemed inactive to European ranked. The EBU strap is one he is eyeing up, as is the Irish flyweight title and a possible fight with Conor Quinn.

“After speaking to my manager Ian [Gaughran] we decided to take the plunge and go all the way down to flyweight in December,” McDonagh explained to Irish-boxing.com.

“I feel like I’ll be a monster down there. I’m actually down as inactive on Boxrec at the minute but after I win in December I’ll be into the top seven or eight in the European fly rankings and I think the EBU belt is still vacant after the two Spanish lads [Angel Moreno and Juan Hinostroza] drew so that’s a target,” he adds before name dropping Quinn.

“As well as that, Mark (Dunlop) has a flyweight, Conor Quinn, who could be an option for the Irish title if he can pick up a couple of wins.”

‘The Firecracker’ speaking before his Northern Sports Club show fight was cancelled he said:

“I’m genuinely buzzing to be back in camp, with a fight date,” McDonagh said.

“It’s been so long out and we’ve been waiting to get on, and then there was slots available over in Scotland and I also had one on the Mark Dunlop show, but my wife Sinead just gave birth to our third child, Zach, so it clashed and then it was too soon. So as I said, I’m very excited to be back and I can’t wait now to get back in and do the business.

“I must say thanks, too, to Dave McAllister for putting me on next month. He’s a big supporter of mine and him and Ian always get things done well together so I do appreciate his support.”