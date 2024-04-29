Dylan Eagleson makes pro move

Dylan Eagleson is ready to spread his pro wings having ditched the amateur vest.

Irish-boxing.com understands the Belfast talent has decided to turn over and has officially left the amateur setup.

The 21-year-old has signed a managerial deal with Sam Jones and is said to have strong interest from across the promotional spectrum.

The move comes on the back of Jude Gallagher effectively closing the door on the Bangor native’s Olympic hopes.

The St Paul’s starlet moved up to featherweight from the non-Olympic weight of bantamweight to pursue a Paris dream

However, defeat to Gallagher in one of the most eagerly anticipated Elite Championships in recent times provided the Tyrone man with a chance to qualify for the Olympics, a chance he took in style.

Rather than stay amateur for another Olympic cycle, Eagleson has elected to take his exciting skills into the pro game and will box without the vest moving forward.

The now-pro prospect burst onto the amateur scene in 2022 as a 19-year-old.

Before he’d even contested an Elite-level fight domestically, Eagleson had two Elite-level international medals in his trophy cabinet.

The confident stylish claimed European Championship silver and Commonwealth gold in the same calendar year.

Eagleson is the second from the featherweights to contest the most recent Elites to make the pro to switch, following Paul Loonam’s decision to team up with Jay Byrne.

It remains to be seen which promotional avenue he will take. The Bangor fighter had been nursing a hand injury but is said to be punching again with both hands and thus shouldn’t be able to go straight into a debut camp if needs be.