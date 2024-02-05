Caroline Dubois has been aiming for the very top since turning over as a professional

fighter after winning gold at the 2018 Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires. She linked up with

trainer Shane McGuigan and has an impressive 8-0 record. She’s now got an IBO title

defence coming up, and if successful, she still wants to fight Irish boxing legend Katie

Taylor.



Dubois, 23, has been manoeuvred well by McGuigan and co even though her career is

only at its very early stages. She’s already gotten into the number-one positions in both the

IBF and WBC rankings, and every opponent she comes up against, Sweet Caroline is

always the favourite to win, and this is the general sentiment when looking at boxing

betting markets . But, a fight against even an ageing Taylor would represent a significant

step up, especially after what will be a total of nine professional bouts at Lightweight.



Taylor has been involved in two fights with Chantelle Cameron , losing the first by majority

decision before going to avenge her first professional loss and regaining all the Super

Lightweight titles in the second bout, again by majority decision. Immediately after Taylor’s

victory over Cameron at the 3Arena in Dublin, Dubois proclaimed, “I want that fight. Let me

at her,” on social media.



The first step for Dubois, sister of heavyweight boxer Daniel Dubois, is to defend her IBO

title that she won against Magali Rodriguez at York Hall by unanimous decision last

September. Her opponent for the IBO defence is unknown at the time of writing. Still, the

bout is scheduled to take place at Wembley Arena on the undercard of the rescheduled

Joshua Buatsi vs Dan Azeez headliner on February 3. If successful, which is the

expectation, all eyes will turn to Dubois’s next challenge immediately, with Taylor firmly in

her sights.

Interestingly, while Dubois was in a position to challenge for the IBF title that, when

originally calling Taylor out was hers, the title is now vacant after Taylor vacated the belt.

So, there could be an opportunity to fight for the vacant IBF title to become a world

champion in her own right. The WBO belt at 135lbs is also vacant too. There’s a reason

why continuing down the IBF route rather than aiming to fight Taylor could be the way

forward, at least for now.

After a defeat and a victory over Cameron, there will likely be a trilogy bout between the

pair to determine who is the best fighter overall. At present, it’s believed that negotiations

are underway, but that Team Cameron are looking for the third fight between the duo to

take place on neutral soil after the two bouts that have happened so far have come to pass

in Taylor’s native Ireland.

And at 37, it could prove to be Taylor’s last or one of her last fights as a professional if the

Cameron trilogy bout comes off, which means a chance for Dubois, who could take over

the torch Taylor at the weight, actually to win the metaphorical torch in the ring, could be

unlikely, which is why Dubois and the IBF makes sense right now.