Dublin hosted European Title Fight for Michael Conlan?

Michael Conlan is plotting a European title assault and could challenge for the famous EBU belt in Dublin early next year.

Jamie Conlan revealed his younger brother has both continental title and fight-in-Dublin aspirations, and depending on how things play out over the next few weeks, they could align to make for a massive night in the capital.

The two-time world title challenger is closing in on a fight with Mauro Forte the current holder of the European title at 126lbs. Whether he fights him before or after Christmas or in Belfast or Dublin depends on his trainer situation.

The Olympic medal winner travels to Miami soon in hopes of cementing and confirming a new coaching setup. If everything runs smoothly he will most likely appear in a big fight in Belfast on December 2. If for any reason announcing a coaching link-up is delayed, the European title plan will be pushed back until next year and Conlan could bid to become Ireland’s 16th EUB champ in Dublin next year, fighting abroad in December instead.

“It all depends on how we get on with the trainer situation next week,” Jamie Conlan started to explain when talking to Irish-boxing.com.

“We are looking at Michael in Belfast on December 2, looking at European titles and Mauro Forte. We are looking at rebuilding the career it could be a smaller step and it could be a European title.”

Regardless of when a potential European title fight may take place, the World Championship gold medal winner still has Dublin plans.

His brother, also a former world title challenger, revealed nigh on half of Conlan’s Belfast ticket sales come from Dublin. The 31-year-old, who has family in Drimnagh, has never been shy about sharing a desire to fight in the capital, and he may just live the dream in a co-promotion with McEleney Promotions outdoors in Lucan.

“We are looking at Mick for Dublin at the start of next year. We are looking at going outdoors in Dublin, potentially May time, and then into the Feile. Michael brings a big fan base and what we realised doing the shows in the North was 48 or 49 percent of the tickets were from the South. That shows his reach is massive.”