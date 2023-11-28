Dublin fan Emmet Brennan’s Hill 16 dream

Emmet Brennan wants to fight in front of ‘The Hill’ rather than just standing on next summer.

The big Dublin GAA fan is dreaming big after living the dream last Saturday night and is targeting a slot on the Katie Taylor Croke Park if a Jones Road fight night comes to fruition.

The Dubliner found himself on a massive Matchroom card last Saturday, just months after making his pro debut, and ended up winning a title in just his second fight.

The Olympian admits fighting on such a card so close to his home, and claiming the BUI light heavyweight Celtic for himself after the fight of the undercard was the stuff of dreams.

However, the 32-year-old in now looking to upgrade and is dreaming bigger.

A trip to Croke Park is now in Brennan’s sights.

“It was a dream come true. I only live a kilometre from the 3Arena so it’s something I’ve dreamed of since I was a kid and obviously, we’ve been starved of professional boxing for the last few years in Ireland,” he told RTE of Saturday’s win over Jamie Morrissey.

“I didn’t actually think that the dream was going to come true, especially in my second professional fight, so for me yeah, it was a dream come true.

“I was trying to take the week in, I was trying to take the experience in and what an experience it was.

“Then obviously to see Katie do the business in the fashion that she did it in, coming back from defeat and a heavy defeat at that, the atmosphere was unbelievable.”

The win for Taylor could prove as big for Brennan as his own victory. The trailblazer’s undisputed light welterweight victory over Chantelle Cameron has set up a potential trilogy, with Eddie Hearn looking to make the rubber match at GAA Headquarters.

Having impressed in terms of ticket sales and performance Brennan, who has strong links to Matchroom via his manager Darren Barker, is confident he will get a slot if Croke Park goes ahead.

“I’m after putting my best foot forward and I have a good manager [Darren Barker] who has close ties with Matchroom and DAZN, so I would be extremely confident that I’m going to get on that show,” he added.

“You saw the show on Saturday, a few of the fights after mine, you could probably hear a pin drop in the crowd, there wasn’t much excitement around the fights, but people know when I come to fight I’m going to be an exciting fight.”

Dublin, Ireland – November 25: Emmet Brennan v Jamie Morrisey, Celtic Light-Heavyweight Title 25 November 2023 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

“Then obviously to see Katie do the business in the fashion that she did it in, coming back from defeat and a heavy defeat at that, the atmosphere was unbelievable.”