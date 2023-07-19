Dublin Dosh – Hearn tells Disgruntled ‘A Side’ Cameron Ireland is Where the Money is at

If Chantelle Cameron wants to get paid Dublin is the only option says Eddie Hearn.

Katie Taylor has triggered the rematch clause and will look to avenge her defeat to the undisputed light welterweight champion of the world next.

Although yet to be officially confirmed the Taylor – Cameron II will take place in Dublin’s 3Arena on November 25.

The English fighter been vocal about her disappointment with having to return to the Docklands Venue. The Jamie Moore trained fighter, who was unhappy with how she was treated in Dublin, wanted the fight to take place in her hometown or neutral ground at the very least.

Dubln, Ireland – May 20: Katie Taylor v Chantelle Cameron, Undisputed Super-Lightweight World Title Fight. 20 May 2023 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

Hearn acknowledges as the victor of the first clash, Cameron is the A side going into the repeat but points out, that if she wants to get the kind of money expected, Dublin is the only option when it comes to venue.

The Essex fighter maker suggests Taylor’s draw and popularity in Ireland ensures a sell-out fight night.

“Chantelle feels like that fight shouldn’t take place in Ireland.. but the fight generates a lot of money there,” Hearn told the BBC.

“Both girls are on a lot of money for the rematch and you can’t just take it somewhere that doesn’t generate money. Chantelle is the A-side in the fight, it’s ‘Cameron against Taylor’, she ring walks second, she is the champion going in, but it will take place in Ireland.”