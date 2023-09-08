DUBLIN DISASTER – Second Capital Card Cancelled in a Week

Dublin Boxing has gone from having two stacked fight cards in one week to having none!

Less than a week after the Elite Sheer card set for the National Stadium and September 23 was cancelled the Conlan Boxing and McElenney Promotions bill set for the RDS and September 16 is no more.

Fighters were informed of the devastating news on Thursday by the Boxing Union of Ireland – who rumour suggests were not happy that certain paperwork requirements and deadlines were not met.

However, Conlan Boxing tried to save the show and buy some time, proposing a rescheduling, hoping to run the entire bill a week later at the National Stadium on September 23. The rescue mission didn’t work and the fight night has been cancelled.

It’s another big blow for Dublin boxing and a massive blow for all the fighters involved.

Tyrone McKenna sees his big moment postponed at the very best. ‘The Mighty Celt’ was due to challenge for the vacant IBO belt on the top of the bill. The fight could be rescheduled for Belfast and December 2, although that pushes back his major name call-out plans and may delay a possible meeting with Lewis Crocker.

The Irish title fight between Craig McCarthy and Kevin Cronin is also looking for a new home. The grudge match will presumably remain mandated by the BUI despite the falling of the card.

Another eagerly anticipated title fight, the scrap for the BUI Celtic strap between old rivals Graham McCormack and Dominic Donegan is another big casualty of the cancellation.

Thomas Carty was to further show his cross-over ability and pulling power as chief support but still has a massive Matchroom November 25 Dublin date to look forward too. Luke Keeler’s comeback is delayed while Emmet Brennan and Paul Ryan’s Dublin debuts will have to wait. Senan Kelly suffers another setback, Kieran Molloy will look to Boston for his next fight and Declan Geraghty may not get a warm-up before his Irish welterweight title fight with Owen O’Neill.