Dublin Delight as three shows in a month confirmed

The were green shoots throughout 2023 but it seems the drought is well and truly over.

Dublin fight fans can expect a boxing feast this spring with three pro fight nights in the space of a month.

JB Promotions will run cards on February 9, March 1 and March 8.

A February card had already been officially confirmed and will be topped by a BUI Celtic title fight between Senan Kelly and Welsh Champion Jake Tinklin.

Also populating the Warehouse, Red Cow hosted ‘The Recall’ fight night will be the likes of Graham McCormack, Edward Donovan,Glenn Byrne, Matthew Tyndall, Peter Carr, Sean Murray and Shane Meehan.

There was talks of a March 1 Stars of the Future card and rumour of a March 8 Rise or Fall fight night in recent weeks – and the Boxing Union of Ireland confirmed both will go ahead today.

Great meeting with promoter Jay Byrne of JB Promotions. 3 shows confirmed February 9th, March 1st and March 8th Plans for many more. Promises to be a very busy year ahead for Irish boxing pic.twitter.com/u4rWGLarVO — BoxingUnionOfIreland (@boxingunionIRL) January 17, 2024

The lineups of those cards will be confirmed at a press conference in Dublin on Friday.

The revelation is massive for the sport in Ireland, and boxing in Dublin in particular. It also ensures the year gets off to an extremely busy start.

Matchroom kick things off with a Lewis Crocker topped fight night at the Ulster Hall on January 27, Mark Dunlop has a Europa Hotel card on February 17 and there is rumour of Cork and Castlebar fight nights.