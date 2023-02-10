Dublin date for Donovans- Boxing Brothers to appear on Quigley card

The boxing Donovan brothers will fight on the same pro card for the first time when they appear at the National Stadium on April 1st.

The Limerick duo have been confirmed for the undercard of the Elite Sheer Promotions bill and thus will trade leather in separate fights in Dublin this Spring.

It’s a huge coup for the newly formed amalgamation of Elite Promotions and Sheer Sport management.

Paddy Donovan [9(6)-0] is a Top Rank fighter fancied to become an elite world-level operator one day. Like bill-topper Jason Quigley, the Limerick southpaw is trained by Andy Lee and the link-up may have helped in getting him on the bill.

‘The Real Deal’ is in need of regular fights at this stage of his career, and could benefit from a place to go home and a promotional outfit based in Dublin.

The bout against a yet-to-be-confirmed opponent will be Donovan’s first since August of last year and his first at the National Stadium since his famous National Elite Championships final with Kieran Molloy in 2019.

Donovan has fought in Belfast but never in the south, the 24-year-old’s younger brother Edward Donovan [5(1)-0] will also make his first Irish appearance on the card.

‘The Dominator’ who like his sibling was an extremely decorated underage talent, has endured nomadic innings to date fighting across Britain. The 23-year-old Treaty fighter has recently teamed up with Jonathan O’Brien and Tony Bellew and will be happy to have his own homecoming.

Also on the undercard will be a title fight for James McGivern as well as bouts for Tony McGlynn, Brett McGinty, Liam Walsh and Darragh Keogh.