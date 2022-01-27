Headline News News Pro News 

Dubai Date – Jono Carroll Keeps Busy Ahead of Proposed World Title Fight

Jonny Stapleton

Jono Carroll [21(6)-2(0)-1]will warm-up for his proposed world title fight in Dubai this March.

The Dublin super-featherweight is the second Irish fighter to be confirmed on Probellum’s two-night boxing showcase – and will fight at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium, located at The Irish Village, on March 18.

Tyrone McKenna’s fight with Regis Prograis was confirmed for March 19 and the same venue yesterday, and today saw Carroll announce for the day before.

‘King Kong’ will fight a yet to be confirmed opponent on a card topped by France’s Estelle Mossely.

The southpaw’s second successive Probellum Dubai fight could be his last before a world title tilt.

The 29-year-old took a massive step toward a second-world title shot last year when he defeated Andy Vences in a WBA world title eliminator in Miami earlier this year.

It’s been reported he will get the winner of WBA champion Roger Gutiérrez February 26 defence against Chris Colbertin.

The southpaw avoided any slip ups by walking through and defeating Aelio Mesquita in two rounds in the Middle East in December and he continues to keep busy in Dubai in March.

Probellum revealed that with the shows taking place over St Patrick’s weekend, there will be an Irish theme to proceedings and more Irish talent will be confirmed for the event over the coming weeks.

Jonny Stapleton

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: editoririshboxing@gmail.com

