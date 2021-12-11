Dubai based Deise Rohan Date returns with a win

Rohan Date registered victory in his first fight since March 2020 in Dubai on Saturday afternoon.

The Waterford welter populated the Probellum card at the Coca Arena and joined Dub Jono Carroll in the winner’s circle.

Kelvin Dotel looked somewhat of a step up for the Dubai based Deise, the Spain based Dominican Republic fighter came to the ring with 14 wins to his name and had scored a number of away day upsets.

Indeed, he won the IBF International welterweight title in France in 2018 and stoped then undefeated Ukrainian Mishiko Beselia in Ukraine in his previous bout.

However, he was unable to trouble Date who eased to a points win, all three judges scored the fight 60-53 in the Munster man’s favour. ​

The fight was ate’s seventh in Dubai and his fourth on the trot in the Middle East and also his first in over a year.

The Irish welter hadn’t been seen in the ring since he stopped Rivo Kundimang in March 2020 on the night TJ Doheny and Stevie Collins suffered surprise defeats. He returned on Saturday and secured a win that should set him up for an interesting 2022.