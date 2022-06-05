Amateur Headline News Latest News 

Dual Star – World Champ Lisa O’Rourke helps Roscommon to big All Ireland win

Lisa O’Rourke continues to bring new meaning to the term dual star.

The light-middleweight amateur world champion traded the International stage and the ring for all Ireland action and GAA turf today.

The Castlerea sporting sensation was back in the Roscommon jersey, starting midfield in their victory over reigning Leinster Champion’s Kildare.

The 20-year-old scored three points from play as the Rossies scored 4-10 to Kildare’s 2-14, progressing to the quarter finals of the Intermediate All Ireland Championships in the process.

Speaking to Sun Sport before the game the younger sister of European gold medal winner Lisa O’Rourke, who won World Championships gold in Armenia last month told SunSport: “I am delighted to be back with the girls, just playing football after going something like six weeks without it, so it was great to go back and shake off the rust.

“You do be talking to a lot of people, but it is more about football and you have that down time of an hour or two and you are not talking about the boxing.”

