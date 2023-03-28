Dream Start – James Freeman set for massive debut

James Freeman has been handed a dream debut platform.

The former semi-pro standout and inter-county GAA player will make his pro debut on a TV world title undercard.

The Armagh native will trade leather for the first time in a pro ring on the undercard of Michael Conlan’s attempt to dethrone IBF featherweight world champion, Luis Alberto Lopez.

It means the Ian Gaughran guided fighter will debut in an arena on a world title undercard and possibly on TV.

The all-round sports star has dipped his toe into boxing waters already, accepting an offer to fight on the semi-pro scene in 2019. Four fights and four knockouts later he is ready to see what the pro circuit has to offer.

The Irish Drago, who won his first semi pro bout within 19 seconds and instantly became obsessed with becoming a pro, has no amateur background whatsoever.

However, he has been training full-time alongside the likes of Dominic Donegan under the watchful eye of Daniel Anderson – and is said to pro ready.

There will be an element of learning on the job but his team believes he can develop into an entertaining domestic pro of note, and speak highly of his work ethic and his power.

Freeman has also proven a ticket seller on the semi-pro circuit, something which obviously helped him get on the huge card and should afford him the space to develop.