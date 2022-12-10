Dream Odyssey adventure for excited Quinn

Conor Quinn [3(3)-0-1] will live a dream when he steps through the ropes at the SSE Arena tonight.

The Belfast fly fights for the third time this year and the fifth time as a pro when he goes to work on the Conlan – Guefri card in Belfast – and the fact fight takes place at the venue formerly known as the Odyssey is massive for him

The Dee Walsh trained fighter has always held ambitions of fighting at a venue the likes of Paul McCloskey, Martin Rogan, Carl Frampton, and now Michael Conlan all packed out – and he gets fulfill them tonight.

Considering Quinn only returned to the ring after being told he’d never fight again at the Europa Hotel earlier this year, tonight will be like a third debut for the MHD prospect.

“It will feel like a debut because it’s the SSE Arena,” he told Boxing Tickets NI.

“The Odyssey as it was years ago, is somewhere I’ve always wanted to fight. I didn’t think I’d be doing it this early on in my career but it’s here, I’m buzzing and I can’t wait.”

Quinn, who is likely to open the show, takes on Stephen Jackson, a durable away fighter with good survival instincts. ‘The Magnificent’ will take a win whichever way it comes but does warn six rounds is a long time to survive against him.

“This guy is good at tucking up, moving and anytime he is hurt he always looks to get a bit of a breather. It’s harder to stop these guys than someone coming to take your head off, they open up and you can land a shot. But six rounds is a long time to be in there with me as I said if the opportunity comes I’ll jump at it.”

Photo Credit Mark Mead.