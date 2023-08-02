Dream Bigger – It’s a long way from The Devenish for Padraig McCrory

There was a stage when the Devenish would have done!

When Padraig McCrory turned over back in 2017, an Irish title fight on the top of a small hall show would have been big enough for him, so the fact it’s Féile, not Finaghy as he tops his first-ever bill this weekend is not lost on him.

Plus the fact he now sees it as another stepping stone rather than the pinnacle of his career highlights the change in attitude and approach from the popular Belfast fighter.

The IBO light heavyweight world title winner will enjoy the moment and is aware of how big an achievement topping such a card is but points out it’s not the happy ending to his fairytale story, rather another positive chapter.

“In 2017 I thought if I top a bill for an Irish title in the Devenish I’d of been doing well, so this was way off my radar,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“To main event at the Falls Park is as big as a main event at the SSE for me. It’s another massive achievement in my career and a big step in the direction I’m looking to go.”

Local boxing hero @padraigmc1988 ready for a massive challenge in front of his home audience at the Falls Park this Friday night.



Get ready for the Falls Park roar! pic.twitter.com/AnpHOS0WqA — Féile an Phobail (@FeileBelfast) August 2, 2023

The majority of the outside focus has been on the sense of occasion and McCrory’s journey from small hall fight nights to an outdoor stadium bill topper.

The 35-year-old notes there is a fight to be won and argues he will have to work to get the victory over Steed Woodall. Although he does admit the fact all eyes will be on him come Friday has inspired him throughout camp.

“I’ve trained hard and tried my best to be in the best physical condition possible for this opportunity. The thought of the occasion has given me the drive and inspiration to push the limits. Steed is a good fighter, a very accomplished junior amateur and has aspirations of his own. I know he is coming to Belfast to win. I’m expecting s hard challenge.”

The Dee Walsh-trained super middleweight has had two routine wins since his big IBO moment and suggests it will be a return to more bombastic action this coming weekend.

“I feel I owe the Belfast public a big performance so I’ll be giving everything to deliver for them.”

Photo Credit Belfast Boxers