DRAW – National Elite Champions

The draw for the 2024 National Elite Championships took place at the National Stadium, Dublin this afternoon.

Draw sheets will be available from the IABA later this afternoon.

The fighters will contest the 2024 National Elite Championships at the home of Irish Boxing, the National Stadium, Dublin. The boxing schedule will be set after the draw – and the finals will be boxed from 5 pm on Saturday, November 11.

FEMALE ELITE LINE UP

48KG Courtney Daly 1999 Leinster Crumlin Boxing Club

48KG Lois Walsh 1996 Leinster Fr Flanagan Boxing Club

48KG Carol Coughlan 1987 Leinster Monkstown Boxing Club Dublin

48KG Nicole Buckley 2003 Leinster St. Carthages’ Boxing Club

50KG Daina Moorehouse 2001 Leinster Enniskerry Boxing Club

50KG Caitlin Fryers 2000 Ulster Immaculata ABC Belfast

50KG Niamh Early 1999 Leinster Ryston Boxing Club

50KG Shannon Sweeney 1998 Connacht St. Anne’s Boxing Club

54KG Nicole Clyde 2002 Ulster Antrim Boxing Club

54KG Niamh Fay 2002 Leinster BallyboughalBC

54KG Jennifer Lehan 1998 Leinster DCU Athletic Boxing Club

54KG Chloe Gabriel 2003 Leinster Mulhuddart Boxing Academy

54KG Rachel Lawless 2003 Leinster Portlaoise Boxing Club

57KG Michaela Walsh 1993 Ulster Holy Family Golden Gloves ABC

57KG Kellie McLoughlin 1998 Leinster St. Catherine’s Boxing Club

57KG Kelsey Leonard 1999 Leinster UNIT 3 Boxing Club Naas

60KG Kellie Harrington 1989 Leinster Mel Leonard

60KG Zara Breslin 2001 Munster Tramore Boxing Club

63KG Isabella Hughes 1999 Leinster Mel Leonard

63KG Linda Desmond 2002 Munster Rylane Boxing Club

63KG Dearbhla Rooney 2000 Connacht Sean McDermott Boxing Club

66KG Christina Desmond 1996 Munster Dungarvan Boxing Club

66KG Kaci Rock 2002 Leinster Enniskerry Boxing Club

66KG Grainne Walsh 1995 Leinster Mel Leonard

66KG Lisa O’Rourke 2002 Connacht Olympic Boxing Club Galway

66KG Amy Broadhurst 1997 Ulster St. Bronagh’s ABC

70KG Shauna Kearney 1998 Leinster Bunclody ABC

75KG Ciara Ginty 1997 Connacht Geesala Boxing Club

75KG Aoife O’Rourke 1997 Connacht Olympic Boxing Club Galway

MALE ELITE LINE UP

48KG Bryce Collins 2003 Ulster Holy Trinity ABC

51KG Rickey Nesbitt 1995 Leinster Holy Family Boxing Club Drogheda

51KG Sean Mari 2000 Leinster Monkstown Boxing Club Dublin

54KG Oisin Worsencroft 2004 Munster St. Colman’s Boxing Club

57kg Patryk Adamus 1998 Leinster Drimnagh Boxing Club

57kg Davey Joyce 2000 Leinster Holy Family Boxing Club Drogheda

57kg Paddy McShane 2002 Ulster Letterkenny Boxing Club

57kg Adam Hession 2000 Connacht Monivea Boxing Club

57kg Sean Purcell 1999 Munster Saviours Crystal Boxing Club

57kg Paul Loonam 2001 Leinster St. Carthages’ Boxing Club

57kg Dylan Eagleson 2003 Ulster St. Paul’s ABC Belfast

57kg Jude Gallagher 2001 Ulster Two Castles ABC

60kg Karl Sheridan 2002 Leinster Cherry Orchard Boxing Club

60kg Nathan May 1999 Leinster Dublin Docklands Boxing Club

60kg Jordan Smith 1999 Leinster Holy Family Boxing Club Drogheda

60kg Rory Lavery 1995 Ulster Holy Family Golden Gloves ABC

60kg Teo Alin 1995 Ulster Holy Trinity ABC

60kg Jake McMahon 2002 Leinster Liberty Boxing Club

60kg Adam Courtney 1998 Leinster Mel Leonard

60kg Jake Rapple 2002 Leinster Monkstown Boxing Club Dublin

60kg Jason Nevin 2004 Leinster Olympic Boxing Club Mullingar

60kg Adam Sinnott 2002 Leinster Rathnew Boxing Club

60kg Abdul Lateef Bayo Alabi 1997 Leinster Westside Boxing Club

63.5KGAnthony Malanaphy 1996 Ulster Erne Boxing Club

63.5KGAaron O Donoghue 1999 Munster Golden Gloves Boxing Club Cork

63.5KGDarren O’Connor 1999 Connacht Olympic Boxing Club Galway

63.5KGDean Clancy 2001 Connacht Sean McDermott Boxing Club

63.5KGJohn Paul Hale 2000 Ulster Star Boxing Club

67KG Cían Cramer 2004 Leinster Cabra Boxing Club

67KG Davie O neill 2003 Munster Charleville Boxing Club

67KG Ryan McCarthy 1999 Munster Fr Horgan’s Boxing Club

67KG Ben Teeling 1997 Leinster Holy Family Boxing Club Drogheda

71KG Wayne Kelly 1996 Leinster Ballynacargy Boxing Club

71KG Gavin Bradshaw 1999 Leinster Drimnagh Boxing Club

71KG Aidan Walsh 1997 Ulster Emerald ABC Belfast

71KG Darragh Gilroy 2002 Leinster Fr Flanagan Boxing Club

71KG Eugene Mckeever 1998 Leinster Holy Family Boxing Club Drogheda

71KG Jon McConnell 2002 Ulster Holy Trinity ABC

71KG Matthew McCole 1998 Ulster Illies Golden Gloves Boxing Club

71KG Michael Avetisian 1999 Leinster Mulhuddart Boxing Academy

71KG Dean Walsh 1995 Leinster St. Ibar’s St. Joseph’s Boxing Club

75KG T J King 2004 Leinster BallyboughalBC

75KG Jack Brady 1991 Leinster Crumlin Boxing Club

75KG Cody-lee Peoples 2003 Ulster Flow Boxing Academy

75KG ChristopherOReilly 1998 Leinster Holy Family Boxing Club Drogheda

75KG Joshua Olaniyan 2004 Leinster Jobstown Boxing Club

80KG Seán O’Bradaigh 2002 Leinster Drimnagh Boxing Club

80KG Gabriel Dossen 1999 Connacht Olympic Boxing Club Galway

80KG Kelyn Cassidy 1997 Munster Saviours Crystal Boxing Club

80KG Jason Clancy 1998 Connacht Sean McDermott Boxing Club

86KG James Redmond 2002 Leinster Ballybrack Boxing Club

86KG Vitalii Ustimov 1997 Connacht CelticEBC

86KG Shane Cunningham 1991 Munster Golden Gloves Boxing Club Cork

86KG Thomas Myers 1997 Connacht Sligo City Boxing Club

86KG Vadym Ustymov 1997 Munster St. Francis Boxing Club

92KG Eamon Tighe 1993 Connacht Ballinacarrow Boxing Club

92KG Wayne Rafferty 1998 Leinster Dublin Docklands Boxing Club

92KG Jack Marley 2002 Leinster Monkstown Boxing Club Dublin

92KG Patrick J Ward 1990 Connacht Olympic Boxing Club Galway

92KG Patrick Ward 1991 Munster St. Munchin’s Boxing Club

92+KG Matin McDonagh 2003 Leinster Crumlin Boxing Club

92+KG William JohnMcCartan 1998 Ulster Gilford ABC

92+KG Sam Ilesanmi 1999 Leinster Mel Leonard

92+KG Daniel Fakoyede 1998 Leinster Westside Boxing Club