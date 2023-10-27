DRAW – National Elite Champions
The draw for the 2024 National Elite Championships took place at the National Stadium, Dublin this afternoon.
Draw sheets will be available from the IABA later this afternoon.
However, you can watch the draw as it happened below:
The fighters will contest the 2024 National Elite Championships at the home of Irish Boxing, the National Stadium, Dublin. The boxing schedule will be set after the draw – and the finals will be boxed from 5 pm on Saturday, November 11.
FEMALE ELITE LINE UP
48KG Courtney Daly 1999 Leinster Crumlin Boxing Club
48KG Lois Walsh 1996 Leinster Fr Flanagan Boxing Club
48KG Carol Coughlan 1987 Leinster Monkstown Boxing Club Dublin
48KG Nicole Buckley 2003 Leinster St. Carthages’ Boxing Club
50KG Daina Moorehouse 2001 Leinster Enniskerry Boxing Club
50KG Caitlin Fryers 2000 Ulster Immaculata ABC Belfast
50KG Niamh Early 1999 Leinster Ryston Boxing Club
50KG Shannon Sweeney 1998 Connacht St. Anne’s Boxing Club
54KG Nicole Clyde 2002 Ulster Antrim Boxing Club
54KG Niamh Fay 2002 Leinster BallyboughalBC
54KG Jennifer Lehan 1998 Leinster DCU Athletic Boxing Club
54KG Chloe Gabriel 2003 Leinster Mulhuddart Boxing Academy
54KG Rachel Lawless 2003 Leinster Portlaoise Boxing Club
57KG Michaela Walsh 1993 Ulster Holy Family Golden Gloves ABC
57KG Kellie McLoughlin 1998 Leinster St. Catherine’s Boxing Club
57KG Kelsey Leonard 1999 Leinster UNIT 3 Boxing Club Naas
60KG Kellie Harrington 1989 Leinster Mel Leonard
60KG Zara Breslin 2001 Munster Tramore Boxing Club
63KG Isabella Hughes 1999 Leinster Mel Leonard
63KG Linda Desmond 2002 Munster Rylane Boxing Club
63KG Dearbhla Rooney 2000 Connacht Sean McDermott Boxing Club
66KG Christina Desmond 1996 Munster Dungarvan Boxing Club
66KG Kaci Rock 2002 Leinster Enniskerry Boxing Club
66KG Grainne Walsh 1995 Leinster Mel Leonard
66KG Lisa O’Rourke 2002 Connacht Olympic Boxing Club Galway
66KG Amy Broadhurst 1997 Ulster St. Bronagh’s ABC
70KG Shauna Kearney 1998 Leinster Bunclody ABC
75KG Ciara Ginty 1997 Connacht Geesala Boxing Club
75KG Aoife O’Rourke 1997 Connacht Olympic Boxing Club Galway
MALE ELITE LINE UP
48KG Bryce Collins 2003 Ulster Holy Trinity ABC
51KG Rickey Nesbitt 1995 Leinster Holy Family Boxing Club Drogheda
51KG Sean Mari 2000 Leinster Monkstown Boxing Club Dublin
54KG Oisin Worsencroft 2004 Munster St. Colman’s Boxing Club
57kg Patryk Adamus 1998 Leinster Drimnagh Boxing Club
57kg Davey Joyce 2000 Leinster Holy Family Boxing Club Drogheda
57kg Paddy McShane 2002 Ulster Letterkenny Boxing Club
57kg Adam Hession 2000 Connacht Monivea Boxing Club
57kg Sean Purcell 1999 Munster Saviours Crystal Boxing Club
57kg Paul Loonam 2001 Leinster St. Carthages’ Boxing Club
57kg Dylan Eagleson 2003 Ulster St. Paul’s ABC Belfast
57kg Jude Gallagher 2001 Ulster Two Castles ABC
60kg Karl Sheridan 2002 Leinster Cherry Orchard Boxing Club
60kg Nathan May 1999 Leinster Dublin Docklands Boxing Club
60kg Jordan Smith 1999 Leinster Holy Family Boxing Club Drogheda
60kg Rory Lavery 1995 Ulster Holy Family Golden Gloves ABC
60kg Teo Alin 1995 Ulster Holy Trinity ABC
60kg Jake McMahon 2002 Leinster Liberty Boxing Club
60kg Adam Courtney 1998 Leinster Mel Leonard
60kg Jake Rapple 2002 Leinster Monkstown Boxing Club Dublin
60kg Jason Nevin 2004 Leinster Olympic Boxing Club Mullingar
60kg Adam Sinnott 2002 Leinster Rathnew Boxing Club
60kg Abdul Lateef Bayo Alabi 1997 Leinster Westside Boxing Club
63.5KGAnthony Malanaphy 1996 Ulster Erne Boxing Club
63.5KGAaron O Donoghue 1999 Munster Golden Gloves Boxing Club Cork
63.5KGDarren O’Connor 1999 Connacht Olympic Boxing Club Galway
63.5KGDean Clancy 2001 Connacht Sean McDermott Boxing Club
63.5KGJohn Paul Hale 2000 Ulster Star Boxing Club
67KG Cían Cramer 2004 Leinster Cabra Boxing Club
67KG Davie O neill 2003 Munster Charleville Boxing Club
67KG Ryan McCarthy 1999 Munster Fr Horgan’s Boxing Club
67KG Ben Teeling 1997 Leinster Holy Family Boxing Club Drogheda
71KG Wayne Kelly 1996 Leinster Ballynacargy Boxing Club
71KG Gavin Bradshaw 1999 Leinster Drimnagh Boxing Club
71KG Aidan Walsh 1997 Ulster Emerald ABC Belfast
71KG Darragh Gilroy 2002 Leinster Fr Flanagan Boxing Club
71KG Eugene Mckeever 1998 Leinster Holy Family Boxing Club Drogheda
71KG Jon McConnell 2002 Ulster Holy Trinity ABC
71KG Matthew McCole 1998 Ulster Illies Golden Gloves Boxing Club
71KG Michael Avetisian 1999 Leinster Mulhuddart Boxing Academy
71KG Dean Walsh 1995 Leinster St. Ibar’s St. Joseph’s Boxing Club
75KG T J King 2004 Leinster BallyboughalBC
75KG Jack Brady 1991 Leinster Crumlin Boxing Club
75KG Cody-lee Peoples 2003 Ulster Flow Boxing Academy
75KG ChristopherOReilly 1998 Leinster Holy Family Boxing Club Drogheda
75KG Joshua Olaniyan 2004 Leinster Jobstown Boxing Club
80KG Seán O’Bradaigh 2002 Leinster Drimnagh Boxing Club
80KG Gabriel Dossen 1999 Connacht Olympic Boxing Club Galway
80KG Kelyn Cassidy 1997 Munster Saviours Crystal Boxing Club
80KG Jason Clancy 1998 Connacht Sean McDermott Boxing Club
86KG James Redmond 2002 Leinster Ballybrack Boxing Club
86KG Vitalii Ustimov 1997 Connacht CelticEBC
86KG Shane Cunningham 1991 Munster Golden Gloves Boxing Club Cork
86KG Thomas Myers 1997 Connacht Sligo City Boxing Club
86KG Vadym Ustymov 1997 Munster St. Francis Boxing Club
92KG Eamon Tighe 1993 Connacht Ballinacarrow Boxing Club
92KG Wayne Rafferty 1998 Leinster Dublin Docklands Boxing Club
92KG Jack Marley 2002 Leinster Monkstown Boxing Club Dublin
92KG Patrick J Ward 1990 Connacht Olympic Boxing Club Galway
92KG Patrick Ward 1991 Munster St. Munchin’s Boxing Club
92+KG Matin McDonagh 2003 Leinster Crumlin Boxing Club
92+KG William JohnMcCartan 1998 Ulster Gilford ABC
92+KG Sam Ilesanmi 1999 Leinster Mel Leonard
92+KG Daniel Fakoyede 1998 Leinster Westside Boxing Club