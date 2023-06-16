Drama King Cathal Crowley plans force his way into super middleweight discussion

Cathal Crowley [1-0] is ready to make a dramatic entrance into the Irish super middleweight discussion with a ‘dramatic’ knockout win on Saturday.

The Celtic Warrior Gym’s latest Cork fighter is one of a number of active 168lbs fighters on the island. However, his name isn’t one often mentioned when there is talk of domestic dalliances at the weight. Crowley claims that is understandable considering he is a one fight pro novice but it’s something he plans to change when he trades leather in the Parochial Hall in Cork.

Crowley is planning an eye-catching KO to prompt people to start mentioning him alongside the likes of Craig McCarthy, Jamie Morrissey, Kevin Cronin and even Siam Warriors bill topper Tommy Hyde and Olympian Emmett Brennan.

“The super-middleweight is stacked at the minute domestically. Do I think I’m one of the best at the weight? Yes 100% but I’m only after one professional fight and it was at light-heavy, but they’ll have no choice but to talk about me after this Saturday’s performance,” he confidently tells Irish-boxing.com before explaining what type of performance we should expect.

“My opponent is a tough Polish fella who usually takes prospects the distance but I plan on taking him out of there in dramatic fashion.”

Crowley’s coach Pascal Collins will certainly preach patience and while the 21-year-old is hoping to get into the mix, he is happy just to be in the discussion while he learns.

“After I get a 6 rounder under my belt then I’ll be looking to get in the mix. I don’t have my eyes on anyone really just focused on making sure I’m improving every day and when I take the step up I’ll be more than ready.”

Saturday’s fight on the Tommy Hyde topped cross code card is the young prospect’s first as a pro in Cork and his first since his proposed second outing in Waterford was canceled last minute.

He is delighted to be home and has stayed true to his word of free tickets to anyone that traveled to Waterford and were left disappointed.

“I can’t wait to fight at home. I’m really looking forward to it. I can’t wait to fight in front of all my friends and family who haven’t seen me fight before.

” There’s a good buzz from the people who are coming. I looked after everyone who got tickets off me for the Waterford show by giving them free ones to this one and I’ve sold a little over 30 more, so I’ll have a bit more than a 100 there to support me on the night,” he adds before suggesting this could be the start of a Rebel revival.

“I don’t see why it couldn’t Cork boxing is thriving and there are lots of young professional prospects on the rise right now so if there’s ever been a time where regular shows are possible it’s right now.”