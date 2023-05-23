Dragon Slays – KO Bare-Knuckle debut win for Joe Fitzpatrick

Joe Fitzpatrick was a one-punch winner on his bare-knuckle boxing debut in London.

The Belfast southpaw hasn’t fought competitively since his first-round Irish title stoppage defeat to Gary Cully in February 2020.

However, hours after ‘The Diva’ was shocked by Jose Felix in Dublin, Fitzpatrick raced to a win at the O2 Arena.

‘The Dragon’s’ was matched with Salim Jamshidi and blasted his way to victory in a clash of bare-knuckle boxing debutants.

Jamshidi predicted he would win in the second round during fight week– but was instead on the wrong end of a knockout in that session.

The Belfast southpaw was able to push Jamshidi into a corner and arc a looping left onto his chin.

The punch sent Jamshidi to the floor where he stayed while he was counted out.

Fitzpatrick said: “I was trying the left hook in the first round and it wasn’t catching him. It landed perfectly in the second.

“It’s a different sport, but I love it. I want to be fast-tracked to titles.”

Sligo’s Jimmy Sweeney made a winning return, taking out Kearon Thomas in only 75 seconds.

Sweeney, who had a win over Andy Lee as a gloved amateur, dropped the former gloved professional boxer twice.

Former MHD and Boxing Ireland fighter Fitzpatrick, who won the BUI Celtic title at lightweight now joins Sean Turner, Regan Buckley and Conor Cooke as former pros of note with a bareknuckle win on their slate.