‘Drago’ Bout in the Pipeline for Thomas Carty

Rocky fan Thomas Carty could have a massive ‘Drago’ fight of his own come November.

The Dublin fighter isn’t Russia bound, rather he has been lined up for a second 3Arena-hosted Katie Taylor undercard fight.

Indeed, Eddie Hearn last week assured the Celtic Warrior Gym fighter will have a ‘big fight’ on the Taylor – Cameron II card on November 25.

Speaking more recently the promoter revealed who he wants to be the other half of that big fight.

The Essex fight maker wants to pair the BUI Celtic Champion with Steve ‘Drago’ Robinson.

It would prove another early fight of note for the popular Dub. The Newcastle native has a defeat on his record – he was shocked by Shane Gill – but has four knockouts from six wins.

The 6’7 ‘Drago’, who fights the undefeated Franklin Ignatius in Newcastle tonight, stopped former Scottish heavyweight champion Nick Campbell in December.

Considering Campbell, who Carty has always stated he’d defeat in style, beat Jay McFarlane, the Dillian Whyte managed fighter’s last opponent, the fight appears a progressive one. It’s also another undercard fight that could capture the attention and help the 27-year-old further boost his profile.