Downey and Keary bow out of European Championships
Padraig Downey and Donagh Keary couldn’t add to Ireland’s medal tally in Budva today.
The team Ireland duo were in European Under-22 Championship quarter-final action on Thursday hoping to add to the bronze medals Dearbhla Tinnelly, Robyn Kelly and Evelyn Igharo have already secured.
However, both suffered defeat to Azerbaijani opposition. Light flyweight Downey of St. John Bosco BC, Antrim lost to Tural Sariyev in Bout Two of Ring A’s Afternoon Session, losing 30:26; 30:27; 30:26; 30:27; 29:28 on a varied scorecard.
Rathfriland BC’s Donagh Keary, who returned for his second bout of the tournament, also against Azerbaijan and also lost via UD. The bout was scored: 27:28; 26:29; 26:29; 26:29; 25:29.
Thirty-four teams with 299 boxers (202 men and 97 women) are in Budva. The participating teams are Albania, Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Denmark, Estonia, France, Georgia, IBA-Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Kosovo, Malta, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Turkey and IBA-Neutral.
Team Ireland
48kg Nicole Buckley, St Carthages BC
50kg Chantelle Robinson, Saviours Crystal BC
54kg Robin Kelly, Ballynacargy BC
70kg Evelyn Igharo, Clann Naofa BC
75kg Bethany Doocey, Castlebar BC
81kg Dearbhla Tinnelly, Clann Naofa BC
48kg Padraig Downey, St. John Bosco BC, Antrim
51kg Clepson dos Santos, Holy Trinity BC
57kg Donagh Keary, Rathfriland BC
60kg Rhys Owens, Erne BC
63.5kg James “Shamie” McDonagh, St Paul’s Waterford
67kg Gareth Dowling, Dublin Docklands
75kg Gavin Rafferty, Dublin Docklands
80kg James Whelan, Dublin Docklands
86kg Kian Hedderman, O.L.O.L BC
Support Staff:
Team Manager, Sean Crowley
Coach: Jay Delaney
Coach: Lynne McEnery
Coach: Liam Cunningham
Coach: Aoife Hennigan
R&J: Stephen Kelly
Draw sheets, team lists and previous results are available here
