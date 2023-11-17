Downey and Keary bow out of European Championships

Padraig Downey and Donagh Keary couldn’t add to Ireland’s medal tally in Budva today.

The team Ireland duo were in European Under-22 Championship quarter-final action on Thursday hoping to add to the bronze medals Dearbhla Tinnelly, Robyn Kelly and Evelyn Igharo have already secured.

However, both suffered defeat to Azerbaijani opposition. Light flyweight Downey of St. John Bosco BC, Antrim lost to Tural Sariyev in Bout Two of Ring A’s Afternoon Session, losing 30:26; 30:27; 30:26; 30:27; 29:28 on a varied scorecard.

Rathfriland BC’s Donagh Keary, who returned for his second bout of the tournament, also against Azerbaijan and also lost via UD. The bout was scored: 27:28; 26:29; 26:29; 26:29; 25:29.

Thirty-four teams with 299 boxers (202 men and 97 women) are in Budva. The participating teams are Albania, Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Denmark, Estonia, France, Georgia, IBA-Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Kosovo, Malta, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Turkey and IBA-Neutral.

Team Ireland

48kg Nicole Buckley, St Carthages BC

50kg Chantelle Robinson, Saviours Crystal BC

54kg Robin Kelly, Ballynacargy BC

70kg Evelyn Igharo, Clann Naofa BC

75kg Bethany Doocey, Castlebar BC

81kg Dearbhla Tinnelly, Clann Naofa BC

48kg Padraig Downey, St. John Bosco BC, Antrim

51kg Clepson dos Santos, Holy Trinity BC

57kg Donagh Keary, Rathfriland BC

60kg Rhys Owens, Erne BC

63.5kg James “Shamie” McDonagh, St Paul’s Waterford

67kg Gareth Dowling, Dublin Docklands

75kg Gavin Rafferty, Dublin Docklands

80kg James Whelan, Dublin Docklands

86kg Kian Hedderman, O.L.O.L BC

Support Staff:

Team Manager, Sean Crowley

Coach: Jay Delaney

Coach: Lynne McEnery

Coach: Liam Cunningham

Coach: Aoife Hennigan

R&J: Stephen Kelly

Draw sheets, team lists and previous results are available here

