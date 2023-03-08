Down to DAZN – Katie Taylor and Chantel Cameron agree Dublin deal – awaiting broadcaster approval

A massive Katie Taylor [21(6)-0] May 20 homecoming will be announced once DAZN gives it the go-ahead suggests Chantelle Cameron [17(8)-0].

The undisputed light-welterweight world champion revealed both her and the undisputed lightweight champion of the world have agreed terms and are firmly on a 3Arena collision course.

All that’s needed now is for DAZN to give their fight their blessing and agree to broadcast the Irish-English bout.

“This fight could be signed right now. Katie wants to fight me. I want to fight Katie. I’ve agreed to everything,” Cameron told the Irish Mirror.

“There were talks going on a while back for me to fight Katie in September but obviously with Amanda Serrano pulling out with an injury, it has come forward so I literally accepted everything anyway so now what I’m being told is that we’re just waiting for DAZN to see if they’ll put the fight on because of numbers, but from my side and my team, we’re ready to go.”

DAZN already had that date put aside for a Taylor homecoming with Taylor Serrano 2 advertised on the summer schedule. However, when Serrano pulled out injured, they were happy to go along with Eddie Hearns plan of suspending the Dublin fight night and running Leigh Wood versus Josh Warrington on May 20 instead.

Irish sensation, Taylor wasn’t keen on that idea and let it be known, calling for Hearn to grant her homecoming wish and calling out Cameron in the process.

Speaking on the call out Cameron said: “It was a bit of a shock when Katie put it out there because she doesn’t usually call anyone out or put anything out really.

“When she put it up, I was getting loads of messages coming through and I was thinking what the hell is this? I thought someone must have hacked Katie because she usually wouldn’t do anything like that.”

Cameron has been calling for a shot at the trailblazing star, so was happy to accept and was also happy with the Dublin element as she believes the Bray native should be given a big night at home.

“I saw it and I thought, do you know what, she deserves that homecoming. Obviously I’ve always wanted to fight Katie. Who doesn’t? If you’re around Katie’s division, you want to challenge yourself against Katie because she’s the best of the best.

“My whole career has been around fighting Katie and getting the opportunity so I’ll jump at the chance.

“What she’s done for women’s boxing, the right thing for her to do is fight in Dublin. I don’t know why it has taken this long because she’s been boxing all over but never actually in Ireland. She deserves that homecoming and if it means putting all my belts up, then so be it. I believe in myself enough to get in there and put everything on the line.”