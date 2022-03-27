‘Down but not out’ – Ray Moylette shares positive post defeat message

Ray Moylette revealed he was ‘down but not out’ after his defeat in Leeds last night.

The Mayo favourite suffered only his second career reverse after he was stopped by Matchroom prospect Dalton Smith in the last round of their ranking title fight on the undercard of Martinez Warrington 2.

The 31-year-old was brave and competitive for the most part but was ultimately beaten by the better fighter on the night.

Leeds, UK: Dalton Smith vs Ray Moylette, WBC International Silver Super Lightweight Title. 26 March 2022 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

The fact Moylette only fought one round in three years certainly played a part and he can take solace in his performance, particularly when that stat is taken into account.

The nine and a bit rounds against a fighter, who looks capable of living up to the hype, will stand the Islandeady man in good stead moving forward.

Speaking online after the clash, Moylette appeared in an upbeat mood and assured he would battle on.

“Thank you all for your amazing support. I’m so humbled and proud with all your kind words. Last night didn’t go to plan but, I’ll live to fight another day. Thank God we both left the ring safe. I may be down but I’m not out,” he said.

Photo credit Mark Robinson Matchroom