Double Date – Cathy McAleer To Fight Twice in a Month

Cathy McAleer will fight twice next month. after securing separate September fight dates.

The 43-year-old first takes to the ring on September 11 in Surrey and if all goes well will fight again in Birmingham on September 25.

The news of back-to-back fights comes after back-to-back disappointments. McAleer saw two Summer fight dates fall through last-minute one on fight day and the other mid-fight week.

The potentially heartbreaking scenario has been offset by the confirmation of two dates within the same month.

Both cards have are called Back With A Bang and opponents have yet to be confirmed for either.

Fight News : Back with Bang 1 & 2 👊

Looking forward to 2 shows, to get back in the ring. Covid has been tough.

Fight News : Back with Bang 1 & 2

Looking forward to 2 shows, to get back in the ring. Covid has been tough.

Anyone looking tickets, give me a message . Everyone very welcome to join the team & I on these great nights