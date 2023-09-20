Dossen Adds to Ireland’s Medal Haul

Team Ireland’s medal tally at the Leszek Drogosz Memorial Tournament in Poland has risen to 7, following 80kg Gabriel Dossen’s round one RSC win over home boxer, Marcin Piejek in his quarter-final.

Tournament organisers have created round robins at several weights, most notably, from a Team Ireland perspective, Shannon Sweeney’s 50kg. The Mayo boxer won her opening bout against England on a UD yesterday, and despite a valiant effort today, came out the wrong side of a 3-0 decision in her bout against Poland’s Natalia Kuczewska. Judges scored the bout 30-27, 30-27, 29-28.

57kg Niamh Fay, 66kg Lisa O’Rourke, 57kg Patryk Adamus, 63.5kg JP Hale and 71kg Jon McConnell will all open their tournaments at the semi-final stage and will also come home home, at least, bronze medals. 66kg Grainne Walsh assured herself of at least a bronze following her quarter-final win yesterday.

10 countries and 81 boxers are contesting the competition – Ireland, England, Wales, Belgium, France, Serbia, Slovenia, Lithuania, Poland and Trinidad & Tobago.

Four Team Ireland boxers are between the ropes on the third day of the tournament – 57kg Niamh Fay will box out of the blue corner when she meets Poland’s Żaklina Kociolek in bout 4. 66kg Lisa O’Rourke opens her account at the competition against France’s Emilie Sonvico in Bout 8, while 66kg Grainne Walsh is back in action in the subsequent bout, against Poland’s Aneta Rygielska. In bout 13, 71kg Jon McConnell meets Poland’s Damian Durkacz. Boxing begins at 3pm, local time, and 2pm Irish time on Thursday.

Team Ireland

50kg Shannon Sweeney, St Anne’s, Westport

57kg Niamh Fay, Phoenix of Ballyboughal

66kg Grainne Walsh, St Mary’s, Tallaght

66kg Lisa O’Rourke, Olympic BC, Galway

57kg Patryk Adamus, Drimnagh BC

63.5kg John Paul Hale, Star BC

71kg Jon McConnell, Holy Trinity BC

80kg Gabriel Dossen, Olympic BC Galway.

Support Staff

Team Manager: Sean Crowley

Head Coach: Damian Kennedy

Coach: Ross Hickey

Physio: Ciara McCallion

R&J: Derek Rice