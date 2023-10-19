Don’t Settle – Frampton urges Tommy McCarthy to take his chance

Carl Frampton has told Tommy McCarthy to give it ‘a real go’ in Poland.

‘The Mac Attack’ has been given the chance to become a two-time European champion on November 4th.

The Belfast cruiserweight will travel into the lion’s den where he will challenge reigning champion, Michal Cieslak [24(18)-2(0)] for the strap that once sat around his waist.

Frampton, who like McCarthy is one of 15 Irish continental title holders, notes it’s a massive opportunity but points out it’s one the talented and popular Oliver Plunketts graduate has to go and take.

With the fight being away from home against a much loved former world title challenger ‘The Jackal’ suggests ‘Big Tommy’s’ may need a little more than a skilled approach to make the most of the massive chance early next month.

“Tommy McCarthy has been given a great opportunity to get his career back on track with the confirmation that he will challenge Michal Cieslak for the European title in Poland on November 4,” Frampton said in his weekly Sunday Life column.

“What I really want to see from him is to go there and give it a real go, not to settle for the payday and cruise to defeat, because I know he is better than that. He can go out there put it on the line and have a real go as I know he can do.”

Official confirmation for the mandated fight only came this month but the Whiskey and White co-host has been in camp since late summer with a potential world title fight with Arsen Goulamirian muted for October.

Frampton has seen first-hand how the training has affected the popular puncher and says he goes into the massive fight ready to rumble.

“He looks really fit and this becomes a huge opportunity to get a world title shot. I’m delighted for him to get this chance to regain the European title and although he has to travel and it will be difficult, he has every chance.”

The Irish boxing legend also took time to praise McCarthy’s manager Mark Dunlop for securing the Belfast man another title fight of note.

“I have to commend his manager as he consistently seems to get his fighters big opportunities.”