Don’t Settle For Ordinary and Chase Your Dreams Urges Emmet Brennan

Olympian Emmet Brennan urged everyone to follow their dreams in an uplifting online message yesterday.

The ‘go for it’ poster boy took to social media to share what he learnt from his Tokyo experience and one piece of advice he felt he should give was basically don’t settle for ordinary and go after your dreams.

It’s a mantra that served the Docklands BC light-heavyweight very well and one that brought him success.

The 30-year-old set himself an Olympic target five years ago and did everything he could to achieve it. The Inner City Dub quit working full time and took out a Credit Union load to fund his Tokyo charge.

Then having established himself as Irish #1 in a light heavyweight division stacked with young hungry talent, he managed to qualify in dramatic and entertaining circumstances.

The draw wasn’t overly kind to him in Tokyo and he exited in the first round to world silver-medallist Dilshod Ruzmetov from Uzbekistan.

However, his story earned him respect and a new fans base – and his journey will prove an inspiration to many.

Speaking online he encouraged others to not just dream but chase their dreams with the same passion he chased his.

“Tokyo you have been amazing,” he said online.

“You broke me as a person, but I’ve made memories that will last a lifetime. I’m not the same person leaving Tokyo as I was when I set out on this journey 5years ago. The only advice I can give people is to chase their dreams. Dont settle for an ordinary life!”

Tokyo you have been amazing

You broke me as a person

But Ive made memories that will last a lifetime

Im not the same person leaving Tokyo as I was when I set out on this journey 5years ago

The only advice I can give people is to chase their dreams

Dont settle for an ordinary life pic.twitter.com/fvcwTRJTGz — emmet (@emmetbrennan91) August 12, 2021