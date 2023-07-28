‘Don’t Judge a Boxer by Boxrec’ – Moran Warns Marku Ahead of Sky Clash

Dylan Moran has warned Florian Marku and fight fans not to judge a boxer by their Boxrec.

The Waterford fighter takes on the Albanian on the massive Smith – Ebank Jr II card on September 2, and is aware he goes into the fight as an underdog in most people’s eyes.

Moran admits his resume doesn’t make for the same impressive reading as Marku’s, noting he hasn’t the same level of wins as his next opponent.

However, he points out that doesn’t mean he can’t fight. The Deise southpaw suggests he just has had the opportunities to show what he is capable of on a regular basis, unlike Marku who has wins over Chris Jenkins and Miguel Parra.

“Don’t be misled by Boxrec. I’m here to fight on September 2. I’m fully focused on Marku and fully confident I can beat him. We’ve been waiting for these big nights for a long time and I’m glad they are here now,” Moran told Sky Sports.

“People will say you’ve not fought anyone like Florian and they are not wrong but I’ve done what I’ve had to do. Opportunities like this are few and far between and I’m just glad that this one is here now.”

Moran also says the fact the nomadic welterweight hasn’t fought on the kind of platform afforded to 30-year-old, Marku means he is the hungrier of the two fighters going into the exciting clash.

“Winning on September 2 means a lot more to me than it does to him,” he points out.

“I’ve come down a different road. Where I come from there haven’t been pro boxers before, I’ve had no footsteps to follow. I’ve had no promotional backing… selling tickets, we all know the headache of that. Boxing wasn’t in a good place in Ireland for a few years then we had Covid but I stuck through it.”

‘The Real Deal’, who goes into the fight on the back of a career best win over Mauro Maximiliano Godoy, doesn’t think the fact his September 2 opponent hasn’t fought in a year will have a huge baring on the outcome.

“Inactivity may play a part but I know he lives the life. I’ve been a fan of the guy, he entertains, I’ve watched all of his fights but I also live the life and that’s why I’m here today,” adds the Jimmy Payne-trained fighter before revealing he is confident he has the answer to Marku’s aggressive approach.

“We all know what Florian is, it’s boxer against puncher and I’m going to outbox him. He’s going to be looking for that big shot and I’m not going to be there.”