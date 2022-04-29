‘Don’t Go To War’ – Common Foe’s Message for Katie Taylor

The fighter best placed to call the greatest female fight of all time has warned Katie Taylor [20(6)-0] against going to war with ‘pure power’ Amanda Serrano [42(3)-1-1].

Spanish warrior Míriam Gutiérrez [14(5)-2(0)] shared the ring with the protagonist of this Saturday’s massive Madison Square Garden hosted undisputed lightweight world title fight, going the 10 round distance with both within the last year.

As a result, the former European champion is best versed to break down the fight and predict how it might play out.

Doing just that the teak-tough lightweight suggested the fight is a skills versus power match-up that will be decided by tactics.

The former world title challenger claims Irish Icon Taylor can outbox the New York based Puerto Rican but warns Serrano is ‘pure power’ and will stop the champion if she elects to trade.

“Taylor is excessively fast, she likes to touch and go, Serrano is pure power. With Taylor it was impossible for me to see her punches, and against Serrano it felt like a dagger going through me,” Gutiérrez explains.

“In ten rounds we can see shrapnel or dance. Boxing is for smart people, but if Taylor stays to exchange blows, she will lose to Serrano.”

Emphasizing just how powerful seven-weight world champion Serrano is, the Councilor for Women in the City Council of Torrejón de Ardoz adds. “It’s going to rip your stomach out, it empties you. I’ve prepared fights with guys and I’ve felt less of the blows than against the Puerto Rican.”

The pair’s common foe does see a path to victory for both fighters and wants to see who has chosen the right road before definitively committing to a prediction.

“From the third round I will know who is going to win. If Taylor fights at her distance and at her pace, she will win, but if she exchanges blows with Serrano, if she goes to war, she will kneel down.”

At his moment time, the Spaniard thinks Taylor won’t be able to ignore her fighting instinct and as result “will get in trouble and Serrano will win.”