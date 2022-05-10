Don’t Fewkes Up – Graham McCormack gets BIG fight boost ahead of Redemption return

Graham McCormack’s return fight this coming Saturday has just got a whole lot more interesting.

The Limerick middleweight takes on the extremely durable and busy Seamus Devlin [1-25]on MHD Promotion’s Redemption Card at the Europa Hotel on Saturday night.

The four-round clash was initially intended to be a return to winning ways workout but there is now a lot more at stake.

Secure victory on Saturday and it’s full steam ahead toward a title fight against a respected English name for ‘G Train’. The Treaty County man can’t Fewkes things up on the Eric Donovan-topped bill.

A win at the Europa sets up a WBF International title fight for McCormack [6-1] and an intriguing fight with John Fewkes [22(2)-2(1)-2].

Granted the WBF isn’t the most respected or often recognized organisation but it’s a 10-round fight against a fighter known on the British circuit who has over 20 wins to his name.

In fact, the only fighters the former Central Area champion and English title challenger has lost to are Martin Gethin and Dale Miles.

It’s another step up for a fighter who pushed Paul Kean in a BUI Celtic Title fight last time out and considering it’s broadcast on Fight Zone it’s a chance to impress.

Also, the fact Fewkes is just one fight back from a sabbatical and has fought down the scales over the years makes it a winnable away day for Shaun Kelly trained fighter.

One of the real characters of Irish boxing’s manager, Ian Gaughran, confirmed a June 5 fight has been agreed and the pair will trade leather in Rotherham next month,

However, in nigh-on method acting mode, as he attempts to keep his focus on Saturday and Devlin, McCormack prefers not to acknowledge Feweks and the 10-round summer showdown just yet.

“There is a plan in place and there could be a title fight very soon but right now I’m focused on Saturday and getting the job done because these are the fights you can slip up in if you’re not 100-percent focused.”