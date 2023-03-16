Don’t call him a prospect- Promoter backs Walsh to show he’s next level with Boston performance

Experienced star builder Tom Loffler claims Callum Walsh [5(3)-0] has already outgrown the prospect tag and predicts an explosive performance in Boston on Thursday night will prove as much.

Such is the backing Walsh has got from the 360 Promotions promoter, Hall of Fame coach Freddie Roach and UFC main man Dana White, that he has a profile much bigger than the majority of 5-0 fighters around the world.

And such is the faith the aforementioned trio have in him, that he has a fight resume that compares favourably to the majority of early-day young fighters.

As a result the man, who guided the careers of the Klitschko Brothers and Gennady Golovkin, no longer sees the LA-based Cork man as a prospect.

Loffler believes the 6000 people that pack into Agganis Arena, slap bang in the heart of Boston University Campas and the thousands that tune in to see him fight Wesley Tucker[15(9)-4] live UFC Fight pass on the eve of St Patrick’s Day will form the same opinion.

“I wouldn`t categorize Callum as a prospect anymore,” he said.

“He’s definitely on his way and this is a great chance for Callum during the St Patrick’s Celebration week. I’ve started working with Callum early in his career as he’s still only twenty-two 22, and we see a huge future for him. Freddie says Callum is one of the most brilliant and talented fighters he’s ever seen.

“This is a terrific opportunity, Callum has trained really hard, and I predict that we’re going to see another explosive performance!”

There is a fast-track element to Walsh’s career so far, and while Tucker doesn’t look as dangerous as original opponent, Leonardo Di Stefani Ruiz, he does have more knockouts than the European underage gold medal winner has fights.

It’s another step up, and one made that bit harder to navigate, as it comes with the added pressure of topping an arena and is also the starlet’s first 10-rounder.

However, Loffler has a proven record in developing fighters and is more than confident he is setting an early pace the starlet at a pace he can keep up with.

“It´s Callum’s first 10-round fight, so there’s a fine line between pushing and progressing him in fights, in which he’s going to learn at the same time. If he progresses the way he should, he will win a regional title and then the World Title in the next two to three years. Green is the Irish color, so Callum is very keen to win the Green and Gold Belt.”