‘Don’t blink’ – Stevie McKenna eager to line up another KO vicitm

Stevie McKenna [4(4)-0] is in the ultimate hurry.

Having registered his fourth first round stoppage win in Wakefield last night, the seek and destroy merchant is already looking ahead to whats next.

Post a 73 seconds annihilation of Gary McGuire the 23-year-old wasn’t bemoaning any lack of rounds, rather was looking forward being handed the chance to blast another fighter out.

“I felt good in there. I felt really strong. It was an explosive start and I wanted to get him out of there. I happy the way things went,” a fresh, sweat free McKenna said speaking to Seconds Out.

“I want to keep getting better and better and keep getting these knockouts. I can’t wait to get back out again and show everyone more of what I can do.”

There is a suggestion the Monaghan prospect may need learning rounds, but he argues he does his learning in the gym.

As an LA based fighter McKenna gets sparring rounds with some of the biggest names and believes that is were he gets educated.

He hinted at that in his post fight interview and also revealed he has the tank to go all out for six rounds.

“I just want to get better and better and keep improving. I am getting world class sparring in the gym, but there will come a day when there is a guy in there fit to take my punches.

“I’ll be able to show everyone what I can really do then. I was fit for six rounds and I could have went at that pace for the whole night.

“I thought the fight could have went longer, but I was just buzzing in there. I could have walked through anyone tonight.”

One of two boxing brothers – brother Aaron is an undefeated Golden Boy puncher – McKenna has worked hard since the pandemic to raise his profile.

A fight on a Channel 5 broadcast show certainly helps in that regard. McKenna is confident once you put the cameras on him he style will attract followers.

“Fighting on Channel 5 is huge for me. The whole of the UK and Ireland was able to watch me here tonight. It’s brilliant exposure for me and it will grow my following more. I think I have a fan friendly style. I think fans would like to see me fight again. Don’t blink.”