‘Don’t Blink’ – No style alterations for aggressive Stevie McKenna

Stevie McKenna [10(9)-0] has warned people not to blink when he takes to the ring on Friday night.

‘The Hitman’ fights for his first title on Hennessy Sports Channel 5 broadcast card at Crystal Palace National Sports Centre.

The knockout lover takes what looks like a big step up on paper when he trades leather with fellow knockout lover Abdul Aziz Quarty [19(18)-5(1)] in an IBF world youth title fight.

It’s a fight with a lot on the line on a platform of note against a Ghananian with power but none of that will change the Monaghan fighter’s approach.

The Sheer Sports managed fighter won’t take any caution and says he will as ever go straight for the kill.

The fighter with six first round knockouts from 10 wins, who stopped Quarty’s country man Richmond Djarbeng in 40 seconds last time out, wants to make a lasting impression and feels the best way to do that is to make sure the fight doesn’t last too long.

“I just want to keep making noise with every fight and keep growing and growing into a better fighter.

“My last fight only lasted 40 seconds, I was in against a guy with a great record and I think I made a statement with that win.

“I go out to entertain and go for the knockouts so don’t blink if you’re watching,” he says before suggesting he won’t make any style alterations for the step up.

First Round KO 💥💥

Thanks everyone for the support 🔥🥊 pic.twitter.com/z5D4dLL8rV — Stevie McKenna (@stevie_mckenna) November 13, 2021

“Nothing has changed for this fight. I’m going in with the same mentality and the same desire to win and I’m going to go out and put on an entertaining performance.

“He can prepare all he wants but when he takes one of the shots from me he’ll know about it.”