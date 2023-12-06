Donovan takes on New York KO artist on the Showboat

Edward Donovan will have to focus on the job at hand before he can think about showboating at the Showboat Hotel, New Jersey, this weekend.

‘The Dominator’ returns to America for the second time this year this weekend and will contest an interesting fight in Atlantic City.

The former underage amateur standout will look to extend his unbeaten start against a New Yorker in knockout form.

The 23-year-old fights Jetter Burgos, a Bronx native who appears to pack a punch over six.

The 22-year-old southpaw’s record suggests he has upset potential, especially considering he comes into the fight on the back of five consecutive knockout wins.

Granted, Burgos has yet to fight anyone of note and has lost the only time he shared the ring with someone with a winning record, but he brings power to the table and knows his way around a ring.

Donvovan’s brother-in-law Jason Harty is in what appears to be more routine action, ‘Hardhitter’ takes on tough southpaw Jermaine Corley on the same bill.

