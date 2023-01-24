Dominic Donegan lines up Ireland v Scotland Paddy’s Day title fight

Dominic Donegan [7(1)-4(1)-1] is eyeing an Ireland v Scotland St Patricks Day title fight.

The Cavan fighter made it back-to-back wins with victory in Glasgow last weekend, and wants to put a difficult time and run of results further behind him by winning a strap in the spring.

The Irish Boxing Awards Irish Fight of the Year nominee has targeted a bout with fellow recent BUI Celtic title challenger Ben McGivern [4-2-1].

Indeed, he says the deal has been made in principle and a title fight should be confirmed very soon.

“It was put to my manager before Christmas about the Ben fight and I said yes. Then I got talking to Ben over in Scotland and he wants it as well, so I am very excited. We hope to get that fight made and hope it will be announced soon. Then we can get Ireland v Scotland on Paddy’s day on home soil.”

If the fight is made and ‘The Bomb’ wins he believes it could open doors to some domestic rematches.

Donegan believes former foes Graham McCormack and Owen Duffy might want to try and unbuckle the BUI Celtic title from his waist.

“It’s a fight I would not have taken if I didn’t think I’d win it,” he adds of the McGivern move. “It’s the same as the Owen and the Graham fights. I thought I could win them but I fell short. Both of those are nominated for Irish Fight of the Year if either fight wins the award or win a belt I am sure the lads would be up for a rematch.

“You never know but for now I have my eyes set on Ben. I have to thank my manager Ian [Gaughran] for getting me here and all the great work he has been doing since I signed with him.”

Donegan was speaking after he defeated dangerous journeyman Chris Wood on a Sam Kynoch show in Glasgow. Irish fight followers will know McGivern as the man Jamie Morrissey defeated to claim the BUI Celtic super middleweight title.