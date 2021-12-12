Dominic Donegan draws in England

Dominic Donegan managed to stop the run of defeats in England today but didn’t manage to return to winning ways.

The Cavan favourite took on Dale Arrowsmith on a Kevin Maree show at the Municipal Hall, Colne on Sunday afternoon hoping to put two successive surprise defeats behind him.

The Boxing Ireland middleweight did manage to prevent another defeat but didn’t secure victory as he was held to a draw on a card that was also meant to host a fight for Kevin Cronin before late cancelation.

Donegan and Arrowsmith shared two rounds apiece and the fight was scored 38-38 a draw.

It wasn’t an ideal result for Donegan who wanted to end a disappointing year with a victory.

The 27-year-old was hoping to tee up a mouthwatering fight with promotional stablemate Owen O’Neill with victory on the card.

That fight, which is said to be agreed, could still play out on a Conlan Boxing card in February but whether or not the BUI sanction it for a title remains to be seen.

The result leaves Donegan’s record reading 5-2-1, while Arrowsmith now is the owner of a 3-53-2 record.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com before Sunday’s fight ‘The Bomb’ said the O’Neill fight was certain to happen.

He revealed the 2017 Ulster Championship rivals have agreed to fight on the next Conlan Boxing, which is expected to be confirmed for February of next year.

“It’s definitely going to happen,” he assures with authority.

“It’s going to happen on the next Conlan card. There is talk that that will be in February. I think we are trying to push it for an eight rounder. It’s definitely going to happen. I think Owen wants it and I want it. It’s a rematch from the amateurs and a rematch Owen deserves.”