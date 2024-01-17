Dominic Donegan comes out of retirement

Dominic Donegan is back and will make a surprise return to the ring this spring!

The Cavan light middleweight hung up his gloves as recent as October, declaring he was content to retire with his ‘head held high and ready for the next chapter life brings’.

However, it appears his retirement didn’t last too long and he will make a return to the ring in the not-too-distant future.

‘The Bomb’ has teamed up with JB Byrne Promotions and Jay Byrne will guide his career moving forward.

Irish-boxing.com understands the former Boxing Ireland and Ian Guaghran-guided Ulster boxer still harbours title hope and will renew his BUI Celtic title pursuit.

Donegan turned over in 2019 with an Irish title ambition and forged his way into domestic relevance quite early. The Drumgoon native was linked to a number of all-Irish fights, had several verbal rivals, and was always willing to fight across an eventful first chapter of his career.

A surprise defeat in Holland in 2021 seemed to put the breaks on planned all Irish fights but Donegan did end up in an Irish Boxing Awards Fight of the Year contender with Graham McCormack soon after. He was also involved in an eagerly anticipated clash with his neighbour Owen Duffy before fighting Ben McGivern for the vacant BBBofC Celtic title.

The 29-year-old was due to rematch Limerick’s McCormack on the RDS show last September before it was canceled, he suffered defeat in what was meant to be keep-busy action soon after, and after a sixth career reverse felt it was time to exit stage left.

However, his return to boxing will be confirmed later today.