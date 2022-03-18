Dominant Jono Carroll scores Dubai stoppage

Jono Carroll kept his name in the frame for a second world title shot this evening with a dominant win in Dubai.

Chief support to Olympic gold medallist Estelle Mossley on the first of two Probellum bills in the city, Carroll dominated previously-undefeated Ghanaian Patrick Ayi Aryee.

The Dunshaughlin super feather stopped his African opponent in the fourth round of a one-sided fight, teeing off on Aryee until his corner mercifully intervened.

It was a change of opponent for Carroll who who had been initially due to face a Serb of a similar level. However, Serif Gurdijeljac pulled out and in stepped Aryee who was his country’s leading 130lber but no match for the Irishman in the UAE.

DOMINANT! @Jono_Caroll gets the 4th round TKO after Aryee’s corner stops the fight! #ProbellumEvolution pic.twitter.com/jagHad89zT — Probellum (@probellum) March 18, 2022

‘King Kong’ tore into Aryee from the opening bell and the writing was on the wall from an early stage. Carroll began to step the pace up in the third and his opponent’s output dropped to zero, with the ref being well within his rights to intervene. However, it was the corner who eventually stepped in, sealing another keep-busy win for Carroll who improves to 22(7)-2(0)-1.

Aryee drops to 21(13)-1(1)-1 but played his purpose as a tickover slot for the highly-ranked Irishman who is currently 2nd with the WBA by virtue of his win over Andy Vences last year.

The title situation is somewhat messy, however, and an opportunity does not look to be immediately forthcoming. Champion Roger Gutierrez had been due to defend versus #1 challenger Chris Colbert last month but was forced to pull out and replacement Hector Garcia then shocked the highly-rated Colbert. Garcia now looks likely to face Gutierrez meaning Carroll’s chance may not come until the end of the year.

Whether a tougher fight will be risked in the meantime remains to be seen but, for now, Carroll is riding high.