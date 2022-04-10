DOJ 2.0 – Recent National Elite Champion turns over

There is a new David Oliver Joyce in town.

David Oliver Joyce, not the retired Olympian who went on to win the WBO European ranking title as a pro, but the Ballymun BC graduate with an amateur pedigree of his own.

The Dublin lightweight has ditched the vest and decided to enter the paid ranks.

DOJ mark II, a nephew of the former St Michaels Athy amateur favourite of the same name, will debut as early as this month.

The fighter who won under-22 and Elite Irish titles in the same year was last seen in the amateur ring at the European under-22’s in 2019.

The next time he steps through the ropes will be in the Civic Hall in Grays on MTK’s April 30 card in Essex.

Joyce will fight a yet to be confirmed opponent on a card that will host former amateur stablemate Cain Lewis’s fourth pro fight.

Considering that, like Lewis, Joyce was brought through the Ballymun boxing club it’s likely he will team up with Vernon Carroll, Jono Carroll’s father, like his former amateur clubmate.