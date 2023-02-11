Doheny to face Aussie prospect and the Mad Bunch on big card

TJ Doheny [23(17)-3] will look to become the first fighter to tame the ‘Mad Bunch’ when he returns to the ring next month.

The former IBF super bantamweight champion of the world takes on rising Aussie prospect Sam Goodman [13(7)-0] on March 12.

The Portlaoise BC graduate and the WBO Oriental and IBF Inter-Continental title holder, whose ‘mad’ fans are famous in there own right, will meet on the undercard of former Dennis Hogan foe Tim Tszyu versus Tony Harrison at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena.

Interestingly enough ‘The Power’ seems to be the away fighter, suggesting No Limit Boxing are planning for Goodman to register a scalp and put a name of real note on his record.

However, Doheny, who beat Ryosuke Iwasa in Japan to become world champ and has shared the ring with the likes of Michael Conlan and Danny Roman, will have different ideas.

The Australia based New York-trained Laois native hasn’t been seen in the ring since March of last year when he stopped Cesar Juarez in Dubai.

The 36-year-old will be hoping a win will re-open doors to world level and possibly lead to one more big opportunity.