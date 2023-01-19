Dog-Eat-Dog – Adam Hession aims to cement Featherweight supremacy

Adam Hession knows the path to Paris is a bumpy one, especially for 57kgs fighters.

The Galway native’s reward for avenging his Irish Universities defeat to former Elite Champion Patryk Adamus in last weekend’s quarter-final is a semi-final clash with fellow European Under-22 medal winner Paul Loonam this Friday night.

Win that and the reigning champion will have to beat the winner and Sean Purcell of Saviours Crystal and Jordan Smith of Holy Family 24 hours later.

It’s anything but easy = but exactly what the two-time Elite champion expected.

“It’s a steep weight and an Olympic weight. That’s what you have to expect coming into these championships before Paris. Everyone is going to come down, everyone is going to work hard and everyone is going to do all they can to get that spot.”

One of those vying for the #1 spot at the weight is Loonam, who the 2019 and 2021 champ fights on Friday.

“Paul is a good competitor and I expect a good busy fight. Himself and Paddy Adamus had a good fight last year as well, Paul came out on top in that one. It’s all close up around here so it’s going to be a good fight.”

It’s another tough fight in a competitive weight clash but a test Hession believes he can pass if produces his best. Indeed, the Connaught fighter is confident, if he focuses on his performance, he will win Friday and retain his title.

“I’m looking to make sure I am consistent and defend my Elite Championships. I expect good performances and if I produce my best performances that should be good enough for me to come away with an Elite title. It’s performances first and then the results will come.”