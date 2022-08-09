Does Taylor have anything to fear from Mayer?

Katie Taylor extended her unbeaten run to 21 bouts after beating Amanda Serrano in their historic fight at Madison Square Garden. The Irishwoman had to operate at the peak of her powers against the American, and after ten hard-fought rounds, she emerged victorious on a split decision to retain her WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring female lightweight titles. It was a poignant moment for the 36-year-old continuing her dominance of the field, and the Bray native will now have one eye on future competitors. The standout challenger appears to be emerging from the United States once again in the form of Mikaela Mayer, who has won all 16 of her fights to date ahead of her contest against compatriot Alycia Baumgardner.

For a sports bet online you can find odds of 4/11 for Mayer to rack up another victory and put herself on a path for a showdown with Taylor. By looking at the betting tips today you can look at the price and news for the bout between the two Americans before deciding where to place a stake. The conventional wisdom is that Mayer will ease past her rival, but boxing can be unpredictable at the best of times, meaning Mayer will have to be on her guard.

The 32-year-old has the chance to add the WBC and IBO female super featherweight titles to her collection of belts in the contest. She does have the technique to dismantle Baumgardner as she has proven throughout her career, and the stage of the 02 Arena will not be too overwhelming given her experience in Las Vegas. Mayer might be looking at the chance to send out a statement to Taylor ahead of a potential bout in 2023, although it would require a step up in weight from super featherweight to featherweight.

That would favour Taylor given her experience, but Mayer will present a tough opponent should the fight occur. Taylor was rocked at times in her victory over Serrano, especially in the middle rounds of the bout when she received a bloody nose amid a fierce right hand from the American. However, she regained her composure and managed to land a few tough blows of her own to turn the momentum of the fight and earn a split decision 97/93 and 96/93, with the other judge scoring a 96/94 in Serrano’s favour. It was a fight where one blow could have changed the context of the bout, and will have handed Taylor a lesson in how tight the margins can be when presented with a formidable opponent.

She came through it and enhanced her reputation with a 21st win on the bounce, but as great fighters know, the next challenger is always on the horizon. Power will be key in a bout against Mayer, who would have the edge in speed and guile thanks to her super featherweight background. Taylor should have no issue controlling a potential bout, and given the way she was able to ride the waves of pressure from Serrano, Mayer would have produced something special to dislodge the Irishwoman. Even before a fight has been confirmed, Taylor is once again in a strong position to remain on top.