‘Doctor of Boxing ‘ has Michael Conlan in rude health

Michael Conlan is feeling revitalized after spending time with the ‘Doctor of Boxing’.

The Irish favourite admits he was still suffering a hangover from his world title defeat to Luis Alberto Lopez when he travelled to Miami in search of a new coach in September.

However, he reveals Pedro Diaz gave him the cure and assures he has his appetite for the sport back.

“When I went there to do the training I was half-assed. I was very reluctant, and kind of annoyed with having to go through the process of getting a new coach, but when I got there and started working it did revitalize me. I got that second wind,” the always honest Conlan said when speaking to Boxing News.

“I was thinking ‘we can do this’, we can get there. I think I’m in the right place and I think it’s the right time. Now I’ve just got to get the head focused, get a date, and get back to winning.”

More than just a return to winning ways, Ireland’s only male Elite World Amateur Champion, has kept his world title goal and is dreaming of reaching the pinnacle of the pro side of the sport.

“My goal has always been to be world champion,” he says. “I still have that goal and desire. I know I’ll get there. The route isn’t always straightforward.”

The recent featherweight world title challenger visited Florida after splitting up with Adam Booth and tried out three coaches Buddy McGirt, Jorge Rubio and Diaz, whom he elected to work with.

The Cuban with an impressive amateur CV has coached star names like Miguel Cotto and Guillermo Rigondeaux in the pros, as well as mentoring Alexis Angulo, Ivan Baranchyk, Xu Can and Filip Hrgovic among others – and has proved the best fit for Conlan.

“The Cuban style of boxing is one that I’ve always admired throughout my career. To implement things I’ve always loved into my own style will be nice and to have a doctor of boxing to help me do that will be great,” he explains.

“Whatever needs to be done has to be done. This is something that I need to do to try and reach that goal of becoming world champion.”

Conlan returns to the ring on December 2 on top of a Matchroom and Conlan Boxing card in Belfast. His first fight with his new coach will be against Jordan Gill live on Dazn.