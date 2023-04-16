‘Divine’ Timing – No such thing as Coincidence for Dennis Hogan

The timing is divine in more ways than one for Dennis Hogan [31(7)-4(2)-1].

The Australian-based Kildare fighter fights at home for the first time as a pro on Matchroom’s May 20 card in the 3Arena.

Hogan, points out the fact his own homecoming plays out on the massive Katie Taylor homecoming card makes it the divine time to make his Irish debut – and also believes divine intervention has led him home at this time.

‘The Huricane’ always planned for his first fight in Ireland to be his first world title defence and thus was one win away from an Irish fight date on three occasions.

The recently crowned IBO light middleweight champion, who isn’t one for coincidence, now believes his WBA interim title defeat to Jack Culcay, his WBC Jamie Munguia robbery, and his middleweight world title reverse to Jermall Charlo all happened so his first fight visit to Ireland would come this summer.

“The goal was always to go out in the world win a world title and come back and defend it in Ireland. It’s always easy to look back in hindsight and say everything happens for a reason it’s harder to say it at the time, but I did. I knew when I didn’t win the titles at the first time of trying there was a reason,” he tells International Boxing News.

“There was no boxing on in Ireland at the time and then when I got my hand on one of the straps a fight night happens to be back in Ireland. I think there are no coincidences I’ve visualized it for 12 years and as divine timing worked out Katie was having her big fight in Ireland. It all just came around nicely. I’m absolutely buzzing for it.”

Trying to spoil Hogan’s homecoming party will be JJ Metcalfe, the Liverpudlian who is also delighted to be trading leather in Ireland.

The 38-year-old expects the challenger to ask questions of him during the intriguing DAZN broadcast clash but suggests he already knows the answers.

The Kilcullen 154lb operator claims he has plenty of exposure to Metclafe’s style and is confident it’s an approach that suits him.

“I have to be extremely on my game. I do feel his style works for my style but it is hard work, so it’s really just about staying focused at all times and executing that plan beautifully. There are a couple of curve balls that I can’t really talk about too much but I have been improving for certain things we feel could come up.

“In terms of who he is, whose he’s fought, and who he’s been in with I do believe I’ve been in with many JJ Metcalfe’s throughout my career but I know he is getting his opportunity at a world championships strap and he will give it everything. Any team can win in a final and he’ll certainly have that energy about him. He seems confident so I have to be ready for that but the best Dennis Hogan beats the best JJ Metcalfe.”