“Disrespected” Team McCaskill lash out at Eddie Hearn and Katie Taylor for Han-dy Mandatory

Jessica McCaskill [10(3)-2(0)] has given up on a mega return with Katie Taylor [18(6)-0] after the Irish sensation announced a ‘ridiculous’ fight with Jennifer Han according to her manager Rick Ramos.

Matchroom yesterday confirmed the undisputed world lightweight champion would put her four straps on the line against her IBF mandatory in Leeds on September 4th.

Apart from the opponent – the initial plan was for Taylor to face Estelle Mossely on the Josh Warrington-topped card – the news didn’t come as a surprise to most. The groundbreaking star of the sport was always expected to get rid of one of her mandatory challengers before a return to major action in December.

However, Team McCaskill were upset when the fight was confirmed.

The undisputed welterweight champion’s manager says the Chicago-based scrapper was willing to rematch Taylor in Leeds in September and now feels Team Taylor don’t want the return.

“I don’t think Katie Taylor should be fighting this Han girl,” he told Irish-Boxing.com.

🗣 Pop quiz boxing fans:



I fought twice in the last 3 years, I’ve spent my whole career at featherweight, I have 1 knockout in 18 wins, I am age 38. Who am I? #Boxing #Boxeo — Rick Ramos (@RickRamosBoxing) July 14, 2021

“Clearly, Matchroom is doing a celebrity tour with Katie. It’s a bit ridiculous. We would have fought her in Leeds in September. We would have fought her anywhere. We feel like we can beat her up above 142lbs,” he adds before claiming Taylor is not longer top of their wish list.

“Katie isn’t our number one target, not anymore. What happened to the four-women tournament? Taylor, [Amanda] Serrano, McCaskill, and Brækhus? We honoured our word and fought everyone we said we would fight and we beat them! I just want someone to honour their word.”

Taylor defeated McCaskill in a gruelling fight in December 2017 but since then the American has gone on to win a world title at light welter before becoming undisputed at welter with a pair of wins over Norwegian legend Brækhus.

Considering it was made clear the Bray native would take on a mandatory in September before finishing the year in another huge fight with one of the bigger names – and considering CasKilla was one of the names said to be in the December frame, Ramos’s reaction to yesterday’s announcement may surprise most.

Still, being heavily linked and earmarked as a certain future foe, the vocal manager shouldn’t concern himself with who one of the biggest names in the sport fights.

However, upon talking to Ramos further, it appears Taylor versus Han isn’t his issue rather it’s an alleged lack of communication from Matchroom. The Chicago native says he has been kept in the dark with regard to Matchroom’s plans for a fighter DAZN seem very big on.

There are still some thinly veiled jibes sent the way of the five-time amateur world champion but it’s clear Ramos’s reaction to the fight came from his frustration with Eddie Hearn’s outfit.

“I would not argue with the Irish fans [that say Taylor has had tough fights and earned a mandatory]. I agree. Katie has fought tough in some, not all, of her fights. I think the number one thing that bothers me is no phone call from Eddie or Matchroom.”

“Jessica and I feel completely disrespected and we feel like no one communicates with us. We shouldn’t have to hear about things on social media first. The only reason why they’re accepting this mandatory is because it’s a free win. If she was a threat they would have moved up a weight class.”

In terms of a possible December meeting he says: “I feel like Eddie, Matchroom and DAZN always dangle ‘Taylor vs McCaskill 2’ over our heads. At this point we know Katie doesn’t want to fight. It’s fine. It’s time for us to move on. Everyone from Matchroom has said a lot of things on social media, on camera and behind closed doors [but] I don’t know what is going on.”

“Matchroom haven’t been in touch. Nothing at all. I have only received messages saying they will reach out soon. This isn’t how a promoter should treat an undisputed champion or anyone who works with them .”