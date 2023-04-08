‘Disrespected’ Lee Reeves Reacts to Paddy Donovan Call Out

Lee Reeves [10(7)-1(0)] admits he feels disrespected by Paddy Donovan [10(7)-0], suggesting the Top Rank fighter has broken Limerick’s ‘support your own’ code.

Fresh off his first-round knockout victory at the National Stadium last week, ‘The Real Deal’ revealed he is working with Elite Sheer Promotions to bring boxing back to Limerick for the first time since the Willie ‘Big Bang’ Casey era.

The welterweight prospect looks likely to top said bill and proposed two potential headline fights.

Donovan wants to fight nemesis Dylan Moran [17(6)-1(1)] or neighbour Lee Reeves on his return home.

Waterford’s Moran, who tops a bill in his home county tonight, told Irish-boxing.com he would come to Limerick if a good offer was made. However, Reeves isn’t as keen.

‘El Champo’ was felt blindsided by the offer and as a result, believes the Andy Lee-trained fighter disrespected him.

The North American Boxing Federation champion believes Donovan,23 should be shouting support and not for a fight.

He also pointed out the pair are at different weights and claimed he has a more interesting option by way of a title fight lined up.

In an online back and forth with Donovan he did suggest the fight could happen down the line when both are big enough for Thomond Park.

“I’lll keep this professional,” he began in a social media post.

“What a night for limerick boxing that would be! It’s not personal but I do feel very disrespected. Me as a Limerick man, I believe you support and back your own which I always try to do.

“Paddy being from Ennis doesn’t feel the same way. For anybody who isn’t familiar with boxing, me and Patrick are in different weight classes, with different promoters management, and on very different paths.

“My dream of fighting in Thomond Park will come to fruition someday because it’s what I’m working towards! It will be at 140 pounds (my weight) or nothing and it will be against whoever wants the smoke.

I am obviously doing fantastic in my career to be called out by fighters with such big backing and pedigree weight classes above me!

“They should stick to using names of people who are actually in their weight class who mentioned them and haven’t got a reply and not my name for clickbait.

My next fight will be for another 140 pound belt and I’m hoping too have news for you all very soon. For now I’m supporting Graham Mccormack who is going to win his second title in Waterford this weekend and then Jamie Morrissey who’s bringing the Irish title back too Limerick in a couple weeks’ time.

“I will give you my lovely limerick people a great night out in our city in the future I promise you that.”