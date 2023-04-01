Disgruntled James McGivern won’t revisit ‘running’ Tony McGlynn

James McGivern [5(1)-0] says he won’t try and make it third time lucky when it comes to a fight between himself and Tony McGlynn.

The Belfast super featherweight hopeful was due to fight the Dubliner for the BUI Celtic lightweight title on the undercard of the Jason Quigley-topped ‘Return’ card at the National Stadium this Saturday.

However, just like a proposed August 2022 meeting between the pair, the fight fell through, much to McGivern and fight fans’s disappointment.

The 25-year-old Sheer Sports guided fighter claims he was ready to fight and was informed the same isn’t true of McGlynn.

The fact he claims he hasn’t been given a reason or excuse has left him frustrated to the point he won’t look to make it again. As a result, the grudge has been put to bed despite not being settled in the ring.

“I was ready to rock and roll and put this to bed and lift my first belt. But unfortunately, I can’t make people get in the ring with me,” he told Irish-boxing.com.

“I haven’t a clue [why it’s not happening]. There’s been no reason or excuse. Which is surprising after all the barking him and the rest of his fans did when the boxing board pulled it last time. It’s a real shame.”

The fallout after the fight was pulled on weigh-in day last year only fueled fan interest in the fight making it one of the more talked about potential domestic match-ups.

This fall through may stoke the desire to see it further but McGivern, who previously said hoping to move down to super feather after Saturday, won’t look to reschedule.



“That’s it put to bed, two bites at the cherry now, and the last time I suppose wasn’t technically his fault but this time he’s just gone running and had no excuse.”