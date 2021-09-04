Disaster Averted – Declan Geraghty returns to winning ways despite late Rajuili pull out

Declan Geraghty kept his cool in the eye of a glove gate storm to return to winning ways in the Czech Republic tonight.

Things looked potentially disastrous for ‘Prettyboy’ less than an hour before he was due to let his hands go as original opponent David Rajuili pulled out of the Clarion Congress Hotel, Ostrava hosted fight.

The German-based South African, who played his part in an entertaining building up, found issue with the gloves on offer and withdrew from the 12 round Universal Boxing Organization ‘world title’ fight.

Ultimate disaster was averted as a replacement opponent was found at the very last minute. Richard Walter, who himself had a fight fall through on the card, stepped up to the plate.

The 32-year-old Czech fighter proved brave but was no match for a light welterweight Geraghty and was taken out of his misery five rounds into the 12 round fight.

After one-way traffic from first bell, Walter’s corner threw in the towel, and Geraghty was handed the not too widely recognized UBO title.

The win represents the EU silver medal winner’s first since he beat Naeem Ali in Glasgow in August of 2019, it also represents a return to winning ways considering he lost to Archie Sharp in September of 2019.

Job done! Change of opponents at the last minute lucky enough to get an undefeated opponent to step in 5th round stoppage



UBO WORLD CHAMPION

.@UBOboxing @MTKGlobal — declan geraghty (@deco_geraghty) September 4, 2021

Still, Geraghty will be somewhat disappointed the win didn’t come over Rajuili. The Boxing Ireland fighter played his part in a good build-up, brought some credibility into the fight and looked to have test potential, something the southpaw felt he needed at the new weight.

The slick southpaw was also keen to break the cycle of ‘handy’ back to winning ways fights as warm-ups for TV bouts – and match made himself to ensure that didn’t happen.

However, in the end he had to take what was on offer and will look for positives. Geraghty did get rounds under his belt and is back to winning ways and may now have a bit of a rival in Rajuili – and with the South African’s Boxing Ireland links it could be one that could be done in Belfast.

The win sees Geraghty Improve to 20-5 with five coming inside the distance, his opponent, Walter slips to 9-20-1.