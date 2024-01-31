Michael Conlan is struggling with the idea of retirement suggests brother Jamie Conlan.

After he suffered a third career stoppage defeat to Jordan Gill in Belfast in December there was a general assumption the 32-year-old would call it day.

However, there has yet to be an official confirmation as to whether the Irish great will continue or exit stage left.

It seems the hook is sight but the Olympic gold medal winner is struggling with the thought of hanging his gloves on it.

Fellow former world title challenger and Conlan Boxing CEO, Jamie Conlan reveals, the former Top Rank star still believes he has a lot to offer the sport and still holds ambitious goals, and as a result, there is an element of torn between fighting on or not.

“It’s a decision that every fighter has to face. It’s not a nice decision but it’s something we all go through,” he told Seconds Out. “It’s tough for him because he still feels he has a lot to give the sport, a lot he wants to give and achieve in the sport. But this is a sport that can be cruel at times, so it is a really tough decision, he is going to take a lot of time to make that decision.”

There has been faint rumour Conlan may appear on the Katie Taylor undercard in May if Croke Park comes to fruition, while there have also been whispers of a Feile appearance.

However, former flyweight, Jamie Conlan suggests no decision has been made, nor is Ireland’s only World Championship gold medal winner in a rush to make one.

“It’s about reflecting and looking inward, he has a lot of thinking to do and a lot of decision-making to do. He knows how I feel about things.”

Conlan turned over in 2016 with ambitions of becoming Ireland’s greatest-ever boxer, and it’s that sort of drive that may influence his decision.

No doubt it would hurt the switch-hitting natural talent to retire without winning a world title but as ‘The Mexican’ points out his legacy is already well secured.

“He’s done a lot for this country in terms of creating a golden age of amateur boxing, Olympic boxing and then giving massive nights here. They were some of the best nights I’ve seen and experienced.

“He created a date for Irish fight fans to go over to New York every year, he’s done a lot of things. He still wants to do a lot in the sport but he has to weigh up things, it’s his decision and it’s one he’s going to take time to make himself.

“He has a lot of things outside of boxing to focus on, he’s got the beer, he’s involved in the promotional setup, managing fighters, he’s got property. He has earned and learned a lot in game. Whatever his next move is he’ll make that.”