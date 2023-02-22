Different Animal Kevin Cronin confident he’ll win MONSTER rematch

Kevin Cronin [5(2)-1] believes his rematch with Jamie Morrissey [5(1)-0] will be a Monster Munster Mash-Up, as well as a fight he knows what to do to win.

The Kerry and Limerick fighters served up a Fight of the Year contender when they fought on “The Climb’ card on the first weekend of February.

So good was the all-action BUI Celtic title fight that there were instant calls for a rematch. Indeed, a repeat has been sanctioned by the BUI and it’s believed the fight will be confirmed for a spring fight card very soon.

When the rematch is announced Cronin believes it will be an instant mega fight in domestic parlance.

“The rematch will be massive,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“It’s gone from a big fight to a monster fight. I would have said the chances of myself and Jamie fighting on the Taylor card would have been slim but after that fight I think it could be very possible. We will see what happens.

“All I know is the Limerick crowd will have to hear the Kerry crowd beat that drum one more time and it will be louder because k there will be a lot more people at the rematch.”

While the Kerry fans are beating the drum, Cronin is confident he will be beating Morrissey in the rematch.

“The BUI gave the go ahead for us to fight for an Irish title so it’s time to right the wrong.

“I tried to bring the fight the fighter [in the first fight] but in the rematch, I’ll definitely box my own way and stick to the game plan. That domestic experience is there now so as I say it’s time to right the wrong,” he adds before expanding on the point.

.

“What would I do differently? I’d stick to the game plan. The only round I fought to the game plan was the seventh and we seen how that went, it was nearly stopped.”