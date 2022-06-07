Di Bella open to making ‘proper scrap’ between Cacace and IBO Champ

It could be a case of dances with Lone Wolf for the aptly named Apache, as Lou DiBella eyes up a fight between Anthony Cacace [19)7)-1(0)] and Michael Magnesi [21(13)-0].

On a day when the Belfast fighter was bemoaning his managerial situation and suggesting he had given up on the sport, a potential opportunity of note may just have fallen into his lap.

New York based promoter DiBella has said he would be interested in making a fight between his undefeated Italian charge and the Belfast fighter – and will get in touch with Frank Warren to see if it’s one that can be made.

The idea of a match-up came when Sean McComb suggested the ‘The Lone Wolfe’ and ‘The Apache’ would be a good fight fit after Magnesi called out newly crowned IBF super featherweight champion Joe Cordina online.

Cacace wasn’t slow about giving the proposed pairing his seal of approval before one of the men that mattered most, DiBella revealed he was also in favour of the clash.

Indeed, DiBella who promotes Magnesi said he would contact Frank Warren of Queensbury promotions to see about getting the fight made.

Actually Anto Cacace and Magnesi would be a proper scrap! That’s a good match up suggestion. Two paesanos who will go at it. May have to call my friends the Warrens to discuss. #boxing — Lou DiBella (@loudibella) June 7, 2022

The 27-year-old is a known fighter with a very good record and would bring the IBO world title to the table, not the most recognized strap but a belt nonetheless.

It would be a good fight for the frustrated 32-year-old and could open further doors if it got big billing on a BT Sports card.